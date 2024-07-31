Lake O stays around 13.5 feet despite direct rainfall

By Katrina Elsken
Caloosa Belle Independent
Posted 7/31/24

Lake Okeechobee continues to hold around 13.5 feet as direct rainfall is slightly higher than evapotranspiration.

