Lake Okeechobee Waterway Locks closed once a month

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) South Florida Operations Office (SFOO) manages and operates five navigation locks and dams along the Okeechobee Waterway: St. Lucie Lock & Dam at …
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) South Florida Operations Office (SFOO) manages and operates five navigation locks and dams along the Okeechobee Waterway: St. Lucie Lock & Dam at Stuart, Port Mayaca Lock & Dam near Canal Point, Moore Haven Lock & Dam at Moore Haven, Ortona Lock & Dam near LaBelle and W. P. Franklin Lock & Dam near Ft. Myers. The SFOO also manages the Canaveral Lock at Canaveral Harbor, Florida.
To provide increased safety to the public, all locks will be closed on the third Thursday of each month from 9 – 10 a.m. for monthly safety training for lock operators, maintenance crew and administration. This will allow the morning lock traffic to clear before the closure and prevent delays for the afternoon boating traffic.
For up-to-date Lock information, contact the shift operator 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at:
-- St Lucie Lock & Dam 772-287-2665 or 863-662-9148
-- Port Mayaca Lock & Dam 561-924-2858 or 863-662-9424
-- Julian Keen, Jr. Lock & Dam 863-946-0414 or 863-662-9533
-- Ortona Lock & Dam 863-675-0616 or 863- 662-9846
-- W.P. Franklin Lock & Dam 239-694-5451 or 863-662-9908
-- Canaveral Lock 321-783-5421 or 863-662-0298 (6 a.m. to 10 p.m.)