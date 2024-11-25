Lane closure and flagging operation on US 27 in Glades County

Posted 11/25/24

On Monday Nov. 25, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., drivers on US 27 near the intersection of State Road 78...

GLADES COUNTY — From Monday 7 p.m. Nov. 25 to 5 a.m. Nov. 26, drivers on US 27 near the intersection of State Road 78 can expect a brief lane restriction. US 27 will be reduced to one lane of traffic while a barrier wall is attached to the pavement. A flagging operation will be in place to manage traffic flow and ensure safety.

No lane closures are scheduled for this area between Nov. 27-29, 2024, to accommodate holiday traffic.

Motorists are encouraged to allow extra travel time or consider alternate routes to reduce delays.

For real-time updates on road conditions and traffic, visit www.FL511.com.

