Law enforcement officers make a difference in the community

Posted Wednesday, December 11, 2024 11:59 am

OKEECHOBEE — In the spirit of the season, the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) and the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) are set to bring smiles to 100 deserving children through their annual Shop with a Cop program.

Scheduled for Dec. 14 and 21st at 8 a.m., this heartwarming initiative has been a cherished tradition in

Okeechobee since its inception in 2008.

Founded in 2007, FOP Lodge 69 has always been committed to charitable activities in the community.

Under the guidance of Chief Deputy Michael Hazellief, also the FOP President, this year's program honors the legacy of the late Sgt. Carrie Arnold, who played a pivotal role in establishing Shop with a Cop. "Every kid was her baby," Hazellief recalls, highlighting Arnold's dedication to the community.

The national FOP was initially formed by Masons, who were law enforcement officers united by their shared beliefs in faith and philanthropy. Locally, over the years, FOP Lodge # 69 has participated in numerous fundraising activities, including golf tournaments, softball games, and Independence Day celebrations, often supporting initiatives like Shop with a Cop.

This year, an exciting new fundraiser took place on Nov. 29, where families captured memorable moments and photos with Santa and the Grinch at an event hosted by Mixon Realty. The funds raised at this event will benefit the children participating in this year's Shop with a Cop program.

To select the children who will get to Shop with a Cop, FOP collaborates with school guidance counselors and School Resource Deputies to identify those needing Christmas presents. They also seek input from organizations like Helping Hands and Healthy Start to learn more about the families that are applying. Deputies visit each child’s home and oftentimes find out that applicants have siblings needing Christmas presents too.

The program has a profound impact on both the children and their families. Corporal DeMarcus Dixon, who took over the program after Sgt. Arnold's passing recalls the rewarding moments he experienced while vetting families alongside her. "This is what it's all about. We have to have grace and understanding for these kids," Arnold once told him, emphasizing the importance of compassion in their work. As the event draws near, excitement builds.

Walmart generously enhances the experience by decorating the store and creating a photo opportunity with Santa and the Grinch, making it all the more special for the children aged 5 to 17 who participate.

Hazellief emphasizes the importance of fostering positive interactions between law enforcement and the community. "This event opens doors between cops and the community," he said, encapsulating the program's mission of building trust in the community.

To donate to the FOP Shop with a Cop program, send your contribution to: Okeechobee FOP, 504 NW 4th Street, Okeechobee Florida.