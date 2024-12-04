Legion hosts benefit for Chelsea Johnson

On Tuesday, Dec. 17, the American Legion Post 64, 501 SE Second St., will be hosting Quarters for a Cause to benefit...
OKEECHOBEE — On Tuesday, Dec. 17, the American Legion Post 64, 501 SE Second St., will host a Quarters for a Cause to benefit Chelsea Johnson.
On Nov. 13 Chelsea was diagnosed with B-cell leukemia lymphoma, which is a fast growing cancer. She was admitted into Tampa General on Nov. 29 to begin her month-long aggressive chemotherapy treatment. Her mother Jennifer will be out of work while she stays by Chelsea’s side during her treatment. Both Jen and Chelsea are very grateful for any help that is given to them.
The doors will open at 6 p.m. and the quarter auction will begin at 7 p.m. Wear something red or green to be entered into the special raffle provided by Diaomond Art by Alana. Food and drinks will be available for purchase by the American Legion.
To make a donation, contact Janice Pietro at 561-310-3285.