Legion hosts benefit for Chelsea Johnson

Special to Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 12/4/24

On Tuesday, Dec. 17, the American Legion Post 64, 501 SE Second St., will be hosting Quarters for a Cause to benefit...

You must be a member to read this story.

Join our family of readers for as little as $5 per month and support local, unbiased journalism.

Already have an account? Log in to continue. Otherwise, follow the link below to join.

Please log in to continue

Log in
I am anchor

Legion hosts benefit for Chelsea Johnson

Chelsea Johnson
Chelsea Johnson
Courtesy photo
Posted
Special to Lake Okeechobee News

OKEECHOBEE — On Tuesday, Dec. 17, the American Legion Post 64, 501 SE Second St., will  host a Quarters for a Cause to benefit Chelsea Johnson.

On Nov. 13 Chelsea was diagnosed with B-cell leukemia lymphoma, which is a fast growing cancer. She was admitted into Tampa General on Nov. 29 to begin her month-long aggressive chemotherapy treatment. Her mother Jennifer will be out of work while she stays by Chelsea’s side during her treatment. Both Jen and Chelsea are very grateful for any help that is given to them.

The doors will open at 6 p.m. and the quarter auction will begin at 7 p.m. Wear something red or green to be entered into the special raffle provided by Diaomond Art by Alana. Food and drinks will be available for purchase by the American Legion.

To make a donation, contact Janice Pietro at 561-310-3285.

benefit, quarters for a cause, American Legion, auction

Comments

Other items that may interest you

Florida 4-H aims for the stars with space-focused …

Florida Boards to play in Highlands Hammock State Park

City kicks of holiday season with Tree Lighting …

Christmas tree & wreath fundraiser being held for …

x