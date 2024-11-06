Legion hosts Quarters for a Cause

On Tuesday, Nov. 19, American Legion Post 64, will host Quarters for a Cause to help a young Eagle Scout...

OKEECHOBEE — On Tuesday, Nov. 19, American Legion Post 64, 501 SE Second St., will host Quarters for a Cause to help a young Eagle Scout, Brady Young, achieve his goal for his Eagle project. This project will help Brady earn his Eagle rank. The Eagle Scout Rank in Boys Scouts of America is the culmination of years of dedication, leadership, and service.

Brady Young has an idea to improve the fishing piers at three local nature preserves: DJ Wilcox, Petravice, and Indian Hills. These piers are a popular spot for families and have become worn over time. By repairing and upgrading the piers Brady aims to create a more enjoyable environment for everyone who uses them.

To complete this project Brady needs to raise approximately $5,000 to cover the cost of materials and labor. Your support will not only help Brady achieve his Eagle Scout rank but also enhance a beloved community resource.

The doors to the American Legion will open at 6 p.m. and the quarter auction will begin at 7 p.m. The legion will also be collecting non-perishable food items for their VA Food Bank. Marylee Atkinson from Scentsy is providing the prize for the special raffle. Receive up to five chances for donating items.

Contact Janice Pietro at 561-310-3285 to make a donation to help Brady complete his Eagle Scout project.

