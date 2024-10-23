Celebrate your loved one’s life in a way that’s as independent as they were – in the Lake Okeechobee News and Caloosa Belle Independent and SouthCentralFloridaLife.com. Share fond memories, photos and information on celebrations of life using our easy, step-by-step process.
Leroy Edward Felt, 83, of Okeechobee, passed away in Hospice. He is survived by his wife, Bonnie L. Felt; two sons, Leroy E. Felt, Jr. and Eddie Felt; daughter, Cindy Norman; and Stepchildren, …
Leroy, 83, of Okeechobee, passed away in Hospice. He is survived by his wife, Bonnie L. Felt; two sons, Leroy E. Felt, Jr. and Eddie Felt; daughter, Cindy Norman; and Stepchildren, Chester Williams Jr. and Deano Williams, Kim Savan, Tanya Huggins and Jeremy Smith and Carl Mege.
He was pre-deceased by Chris Martin-Culet, and Gretchen Williams.
A Celebration of Life will be celebrated at a future date. He was a member of the Moose Lodge, VFW and the Eagles of Okeechobee.
Arrangements were entrusted to Seawinds Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Okeechobee.