Leroy Edward Felt

Posted 10/23/24

Leroy Edward Felt, 83, of Okeechobee, passed away in Hospice. He is survived by his wife, Bonnie L. Felt; two sons, Leroy E. Felt, Jr. and Eddie Felt; daughter, Cindy Norman; and Stepchildren,

Leroy Edward Felt

Posted

Leroy, 83, of Okeechobee, passed away in Hospice. He is survived by his wife, Bonnie L. Felt; two sons, Leroy E. Felt, Jr. and Eddie Felt; daughter, Cindy Norman; and Stepchildren, Chester Williams Jr. and Deano Williams, Kim Savan, Tanya Huggins and Jeremy Smith and Carl Mege.
He was pre-deceased by Chris Martin-Culet, and Gretchen Williams.
A Celebration of Life will be celebrated at a future date. He was a member of the Moose Lodge, VFW and the Eagles of Okeechobee.
Arrangements were entrusted to Seawinds Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Okeechobee.

