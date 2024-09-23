LES recognizes top candy sellers

Congratulations to our top sellers and top class.

LABELLE — Congratulations to our top sellers and top class. Top sellers are Riley Munoz, Colt McVay, Justin Boyle, Adrian Guzman-Hernandez and Ally Galaway. Top selling class is Mrs. Prater’s third grade students. We appreciate all the work students did selling candy. The money raised will help to provide incentives for both students and staff. A shout out to Jayce Freeze Dried Candy Shack for providing us the opporunity for the fundraiser and quick turn around. More photos can be seen at www.facebook.com/LaBelleElementary. [Photo courtesy LaBelle Elementary School]

