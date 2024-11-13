‘Let it Grow’ Garden Festival returns to Sebring Nov. 16

Posted Wednesday, November 13, 2024 1:43 pm

SEBRING — Saturday, Nov. 16, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. is the “Let it Grow” Garden Festival and Plant sale. The festival is annually on the third Saturday in November at the Bert J Harris Jr. Agricultural Center, 4509 George Blvd. in Sebring.

There will be over 110 plant and arts and crafts vendors for your shopping pleasure. Add that to the abundance of Master Gardener Volunteer plants we will be selling behind the Ag Center, and there is sure to be something to everyone’s liking!

The festival features three musical acts this year. Harry Havery will play his first “Let it Grow” festival next to the Master Gardener Volunteer Greenhouses, serenading you while you shop. He starts at 9 a.m. with the Star-Spangled Banner and plays until noon. Mike Reynolds and Mark Snyder of M Squared in the auditorium start at 9 a.m. and play until noon. M Squared will be followed by solo artist Jamie Tremps inside until 3 p.m.

Food will be abounding, with at least six food trucks. Ice cream, ice cream floats, pizza, hotdogs, BBQ, Arepas, and burgers are just a few of the food offerings. Also, there’s a donut truck for those who want breakfast!

For those who love a good raffle, The Master Gardener volunteers have scanned the globe (or at least the county) for exciting raffle prizes. You’ll also have a chance to bid on some fantastic items and gift baskets at our annual silent auction.

At 11 p.m., we’ll meet behind the Ag Center for a free class on growing tomatoes in Florida. Master Gardener Volunteer Mary Meier will share her expertise and demystify tomato growing in Florida; at 1 p.m., she will instruct another free class on starting plants at home. You’ll learn how to root and grow plants from cuttings and amaze your friends with your new knowledge.

Be sure to bring your children to the kid’s activity booth. There, they can decorate a pot with one of our Master Gardener-grown succulent plants that they can take home for free. You can also meet the staff from the Extension Office, and they will gladly talk to you about the services they provide for county residents.

There will be something for everyone at the “Let it Grow Garden Festival and Plant Sale. If you have any questions, call the UF/IFAS Extension office at 863-402-6540.