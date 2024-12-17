Let moderation serve as your mantra as you savor healthy foods during the holidays

Posted Tuesday, December 17, 2024 3:57 pm

During the holiday season, you’re often surrounded by a tempting array of foods – from hearty entrees to indulgent desserts. While some are good choices, others might not be so beneficial, say University of Florida experts.

“While helping your family stay healthy during the holidays might feel like a big task, small changes can make a huge difference in helping prevent disease, reducing complications of existing ones and keeping unwanted pounds off your list of holiday gifts,” said Andrea Nikolai, a registered dietitian and the family and consumer sciences agent for UF/IFAS Extension Polk County. “Fortunately, healthy traditions can become part of what you’re already doing — cooking, eating and spending time with loved ones.”

With that in mind, tweak some of your traditional holiday favorites. Make them heart-healthy without sacrificing flavor, Nikolai said.

“These changes are often subtle enough that your guests won’t even notice, but even if they do, they’ll likely enjoy them just as much — and they’ll appreciate that these changes are better for everyone’s health,” she said. “It’s a win-win.”

Here are a few ideas to try when preparing your holiday meals:



Swap half the oil in baked goods, such as cookies, cakes, muffins and brownies for a fruit puree such as applesauce. Depending on the dish, pureed pumpkin can also be a delicious option. · Try an alternative to mayonnaise with these olive oil deviled eggs or try flavorful hummus deviled eggs, or deviled avocado eggs, or all three.

• Use low-fat milk or evaporated fat-free (skim) milk for cream in mashed potatoes, or if you like sour cream, try Greek yogurt for the tangy taste.

• Choose reduced fat (2%) cheese and light cream cheese for casseroles to keep all the flavor but reduce the calories and saturated fat.

• Reduce the sugar in recipes by up to one-third without sacrificing flavor. Adding cinnamon and vanilla can give dishes a sweet flavor without the extra calories, and cinnamon also has health benefits.

The holiday food swaps don’t end there. Nikolai has plenty of others.

“If you’re looking for a quick dish to bring to a gathering, fresh fruit is always a hit,” Nikolai said. “Pineapple and grapes are crowd-pleasers, especially for kids, and they pair perfectly with the richer dishes often on the menu.”

You can also get your little ones involved by letting them use their creativity to arrange a vegetable or fruit tray. For dips, swap out cheesy, creamy options for healthier choices like hummus or salsa.

Whatever you prepare or eat this holiday season, remember, the key is balance and moderation, said Maria Portelos-Rometo, a family and consumer sciences agent at UF/IFAS Extension Sarasota County.

“By implementing mindful eating habits, incorporating physical activity into your routine and prioritizing your own self-care, you can enjoy the festivities and step into the New Year feeling balanced, healthier and ready to take on any new challenges that come your way,” Portelos-Rometo said.