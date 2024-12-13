Gilbert Chevrolet donates Giving Grant to Our Village

I’m excited to announce that Gilbert’s Chevrolet has once again teamed up with General Motors Woman’s Retail Network...
I’m excited to announce that Gilbert’s Chevrolet has once again teamed up with General Motors Woman’s Retail Network to award $15,000 as a Giving Grant to support Our Village Okeechobee!
I am honored to select a local non-profit organization owned and operated by a woman who is as passionate about helping our community as I am. This grant will help Our Village Okeechobee with programs that help our local children in need. - Christa Culbreth Luna, Dealer Owner
We are so thankful to GM and the Gilbert’s Family of Companies. This work is already transforming lives in our community, by providing accessible healthy food and improving mental health. If you want to be a part of Watch Us Grow 2024, please contact Our Village’s CEO, Leah Suarez at 863-697-8718.