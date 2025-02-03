Glades County celebrates arrival of electric school buses

Congratulations to Glades County School District on a fantastic ribbon cutting celebrating...
Congratulations to Glades County School District on a fantastic ribbon cutting celebrating the arrival of 13 new electric school buses.
What a showing from the community: Superintendent Beth Barfield welcomed Congressman Franklin’s office, Glades County Sheriff David Hardin, and Executive Director for the Glades County Economic Development Council Rosemary Fllori to the event, along with many members of the school board and staff.
With funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the EPA’s Clean School Bus Program was able to replace the older, costly diesel buses with new electric alternatives from Highland Electric. These buses will bring numerous benefits to the community: kids will breathe cleaner air and have AC on their rides to school, and Glades County School District will enjoy significant cost savings from the lower fuel costs and maintenance expenses.
As Washington, D.C. determines how to move forward with key transportation and economic development projects, let’s hope we see more electric vehicles rolling in Glades County!