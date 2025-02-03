Letter to the Editor: Hendry County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Inc. has been established

By Rolando Gonzalez
Posted 2/3/25

God has blessed us with the opportunity and guidance to move forward, and we are proud to announce...

God has blessed us with the opportunity and guidance to move forward, and we are proud to announce the establishment of the Hendry County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Inc. 2025.

A heartfelt thank you to our board members and the Miss Latina Pageant of the Glades for allowing us to share this milestone message with the vibrant Hispanic and Latino community of this beautiful county. Stay tuned—there’s much more to come. Your voice will be heard, and your community will be proudly represented!

