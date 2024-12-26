Letter to the Editor: Montura Christmas Festival was a success

By Heidy Posadas
Iglesia Vida Nueva
Posted 12/26/24

On Saturday, Dec. 7, Iglesia Vida Nueva had our yearly Christmas Festival at the Montura Ranch Clubhouse!

You must be a member to read this story.

Join our family of readers for as little as $5 per month and support local, unbiased journalism.

Already have an account? Log in to continue. Otherwise, follow the link below to join.

Please log in to continue

Log in
I am anchor

Letter to the Editor: Montura Christmas Festival was a success

Posted
By Heidy Posadas
Iglesia Vida Nueva

CLEWISTON — On Saturday, Dec. 7, Iglesia Vida Nueva had our yearly Christmas Festival at the Montura Ranch Clubhouse!

Over 300 children came and enjoyed free food, games, bounce houses and toys. We couldn’t have done this without our church team and our amazing sponsors: The Howard E Hill Foundation, U.S. Sugar, the Central County Water Control District and their team, and Feeding with Hope.

We thank them for always believing in our cause and supporting us with this huge project, also a special shout out to the Spanish Club from Clewiston High School for joining our volunteers, you guys were amazing!

Above all we give all the glory to God, the reason we do everything we do.

Montura, christmas, festival, iglesia vida nueva

Comments

Other items that may interest you

Argentina’s Milei seems to have cracked the code

Girl Scouts of Southeast Florida unveils State of the …

Gilbert Chevrolet donates Giving Grant to Our Village

The real meaning of Christmas…

x