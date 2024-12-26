Letter to the Editor: Montura Christmas Festival was a success

On Saturday, Dec. 7, Iglesia Vida Nueva had our yearly Christmas Festival at the Montura Ranch Clubhouse!
CLEWISTON — On Saturday, Dec. 7, Iglesia Vida Nueva had our yearly Christmas Festival at the Montura Ranch Clubhouse!
Over 300 children came and enjoyed free food, games, bounce houses and toys. We couldn’t have done this without our church team and our amazing sponsors: The Howard E Hill Foundation, U.S. Sugar, the Central County Water Control District and their team, and Feeding with Hope.
We thank them for always believing in our cause and supporting us with this huge project, also a special shout out to the Spanish Club from Clewiston High School for joining our volunteers, you guys were amazing!
Above all we give all the glory to God, the reason we do everything we do.