Okeechobee 4-H collects over 1,700 jars of peanut butter

Over 1,700 jars were collected totaling 1,290 pounds of nutritious peanut butter.
Throughout October 4-H clubs and other community organizations collected jars of peanut butter. The goal was to spread the love of peanut butter to Okeechobee County food pantries.
Okeechobee County joined the Peanut Butter Challenge in 2020 with a collection of 481 pounds of peanut butter. Each year we have reached our goal of increasing that number. Last year in 2023, Okeechobee 4-H and others collected a whopping 1,169 pounds of peanut butter.
On November 4, we counted our final jar of peanut butter and to our surprise, we surpassed the previous year’s collection.
Thank you to all those who collected and donated peanut butter. The collection stayed local and was delivered to food pantries to be handed out to families in need.
Did you know that “about 94% of American homes have at least one jar of peanut butter in their pantry” and that “it takes 540 peanuts to make a 12-ounce jar of peanut butter?” You can find other interesting facts on nationalpeanutboard.org.
Thanks again Okeechobee County for helping 4-H to “make the best better” by helping us feed families in our community.