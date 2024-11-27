Tuesday, March 11, 2025, is City of Pahokee Election

Posted Wednesday, November 27, 2024 4:48 pm

Qualifying for the Tuesday, March 11, 2025, City of Pahokee Election ended today, November 26, after being open for a week. The upcoming election includes 3 out of the 5 seats on the City Commission. The offices open for this qualifying period are Mayor and two commissioners, each for a three year term ending March 2028. All three incumbents filed to run. The candidates are now set. Two out of the 3 races will be unopposed which includes that of Mayor and Commissioner Group 2. Both Mayor Keith W. Babb, Jr. and Commissioner Group 2 Derrick Boldin are unopposed. Current incumbent and Vice Mayor Clara “Tasha” Murvin will face first time candidate James H. Scott in the Commissioner Group 1 race. Thus, the only Pahokee race that will be on the ballot is the Commissioner Group 1 competition.

It is important to note: To be eligible to vote on March 11, 2025, you must be a registered voter within the city limits of the City of Pahokee and in Precinct 5501. The deadline to register to vote in the General Municipal Election is Monday, February 10, 2025. To register to vote: https://www.votepalmbeach.gov/Voters/Register-to-Vote.

You can keep up to date with the upcoming Pahokee Election, candidate finance reporting, and much more at https://www.cityofpahokee.com/city-clerk/pages/2025-municipal-general-election-information.

Congratulations to Mayor Babb and Commissioner Boldin for continuing in their respective seats. I enthusiastically support and endorse Vice Mayor Murvin to be re-elected in March 2025. Since her first election in March 2016, Murvin has gained the needed experience, knowledge, and relationships necessary with all levels of government to be an effective champion for Pahokee. In the eight years that she has been an elected official, she has served dutifully as Vice Mayor for two terms.

Murvin has the strongest ability to keep Pahokee moving forward with continuity of leadership based on gained experience as a municipal legislator. Looking at her last 3 races since her 2016 run-off election, Commissioner/Vice Mayor Murvin has won with 56.16% (3/29/16, 342 votes), 64.18% (3/12/19, 482 votes), and 64.78% (3/8/22, 537 votes). Each election she has garnered more support and votes. It is a testament to her effectiveness as a public servant as one of the board of directors on Pahokee’s City Commission. Pahokee’s future will continue to be bright and move in the right direction with the re-election of Clara “Tasha” Murvin as Commissioner Group 1 on Tuesday, March 11, 2025.