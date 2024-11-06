Library announces November events

Posted Wednesday, November 6, 2024 1:45 pm

OKEECHOBEE — The Okeechobee County Public Library, 206 SW 16th St., will host the following events:

• On Tuesday, Nov. 12, the Garden Club meets at 11 a.m.

• On Saturday, Nov. 16, Fall Family Bingo is at 3:30 p.m. Fun for adults and children.

• On Wednesday, Nov. 20, Storytime is at 11 a.m. Great for infant and preschool ages. Snacks provided. Friends of the Library will meet at 4 p.m.

• On Thursday, Nov. 21, the Book Club will meet at 2 p.m. Lite refreshments will be available.

• On Friday, Nov. 22, there will be a National Parks presentation at 3 p.m. Learn more about the stories of these Native American sites and enter for your chance to win a Fall-themed gift basket just for attending!

• On Saturday, Nov. 23, the S.T.E.A.M. Space Activity is at 3:15 p.m. Supervision required for underage participants as ACTIVITIES ARE SELF-LED. You must register for this event by calling 863-763-3536 or visit in person to sign up.

• The Crochet Club meets on Wednesdays at 1 p.m.

• The Crafting & Coloring Club meets on Thursdays at 1 p.m.

• Yoga at the Library is held every Tuesday and Thursday at 10 a.m. Great for adults and seniors. Bring a mat and practice some zen!

Visit the library any time to pick up a monthly craft kit! The craft for November is a Pumpkin Bead Bracelet! Each Craft Kit Box will contain all necessary materials and instructions to complete your own creation. Keep everything inside the box for free, just return the box.

The library will be closed Nov. 28-30 for the Thanksgiving holiday.