Little girls are 'Queens for a Day'

The Mini Miss FHSRA “Queen for a Day” event, organized by FHSRA Queen Emma Souza, was held on Sunday, Feb. 9. The event was not a competition but a chance for any girl to be treated like a queen. The children were featured in the Florida High School rodeo’s grand entry, made themselves a personalized sash, met FHSRA Queen Emma. In addition, they were able to meet the horses and some of the rodeo contestants. [Photo courtesy Barbara Hegarty]

