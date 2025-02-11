Little girls are 'Queens for a Day'

Four little girls were treated to the opportunity to be “Queen for a Day” yesterday.
The Mini Miss FHSRA “Queen for a Day” event, organized by FHSRA Queen Emma Souza, was held on Sunday, Feb. 9. The event was not a competition but a chance for any girl to be treated like a queen. The children were featured in the Florida High School rodeo’s grand entry, made themselves a personalized sash, met FHSRA Queen Emma. In addition, they were able to meet the horses and some of the rodeo contestants.
Miss Renity is an Okeechobee native who loves fishing and boating. Renity is in 4th grade and enjoys pitching and playing shortstop in softball.
Miss Emberlee is also from Okeechobee. She is 3 years old and loves all animals. She plans to be a cowgirl and is described as having no fear!
Miss Isla is from Saint Cloud. She is described as very quiet, but when she met the queen, she fell in love. Isla started riding lessons and her unicorn boots are her favorite footwear.
Miss Harper is also from Saint Cloud. She is another sporty girl with a love of barrel racing and swimming. She has a horse named Hero so meeting the horses and cowboys was a treat for her.
Barbara Hegarty, a member of the association, described the girls by saying, “They were so stinkin cute!”