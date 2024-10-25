Online Exclusive

Live Radio Show before Music Festival

Special to Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 10/25/24

The weekly Florida Folk Show will be broadcat live from Everglades City on Saturday, November 2

Live Radio Show before Music Festival

Special to Lake Okeechobee News

The weekly Florida Folk Show will be broadcat live from Everglades City on Saturday, November 2, before the  Music Festival there. Host Pete Gallagher is lining up interesting people to interview and music to fill the airwaves starting at 10 a.m. You can listen from anywhere on www.radiostpete.com where there is also an archive of past shows.

The Festival itself begins around noon at the famous Rod & Gun Club located at 200 W Broadway in Everglades City.  Popular local musicians like Raiford Starke, Charlie Pace, and Sarah McCullough will be joined by young Seminole star Aubee Billie, fresh from appearing off-Broadway. They are all donating their time and talents for this fundraiser to restore the historic Bank of Everglades Building.

The event is being organized by the Everglades Society for Historic Preservation (ESHP) and will include auctions of interesting artwork plus raffles with fun prizes.

Tickets  can be booked in advance at www.ESHP.org. For info, phone (239) 451-0265 or (239) 719-0020.

