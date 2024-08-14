Two arrested on drug charges

Posted Wednesday, August 14, 2024 3:42 pm

OKEECHOBEE — On Aug. 13, members of the Okeechobee Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) Narcotics Task Force and Uniformed Patrol served a probable cause narcotics search warrant for a residence located at 4026 Hwy. 441 S.E., Okeechobee, Florida, after an ongoing narcotic investigation.

The target of the investigation was Antonio Keith Antwon Bartell, Jr. , 23.

The Narcotics Task Force received information from concerned citizens and confidential sources that Bartell is distributing crack cocaine, cocaine, marijuana, Fentanyl, and other illegal narcotics from his residence.

Antonio Keith Antwon Bartell, Jr.

The Narcotics Task Force conducted controlled buys of pressed pills laced with Fentanyl and crack cocaine from Bartell. Members of the Narcotics Task Force conducted a traffic stop on Bartell, and he was arrested on probable cause charges of:

• Sale of Fentanyl within 1000 feet of a place of worship,

• Possession of Fentanyl with intent to sell within 1000 feet of worship,

• Sale of Cocaine within 1000 feet of a place of worship,

• Possession of Cocaine with intent to sell within 1000 feet of worship.

During the traffic stop, a search of Bartell’s vehicle was conducted after our OCSO K9 alerted to his vehicle. Inside, a pressed pill laced with Fentanyl was located on the seat. The pill on the seat matched the pill bought from Bartell.

The Narcotics Task Force members contacted Bartell’s live-in girlfriend, Evelyn Mireles, 22.

Evelyn Mireles

Mireles agreed to accompany law enforcement to their residence, and the task force served and executed the probable cause search warrant.

During the search of the residence, law enforcement located pressed pills laced with Fentanyl, cocaine, marijuana, ammunition (.223, 9MM, and 40 calibers), and drug paraphernalia throughout the residence. Bartell has been arrested in the past for drug-related crimes, probation violations, bringing a firearm to school, and throwing or shooting a deadly missile into a residence. He has two felony convictions.

There was also evidence found of crack cocaine being manufactured in the residence where two children live in the residence under the age of three. The narcotics that were in the residence during the search warrant were all over the residence, near food, plates, utensils, and the children’s items. The location of these items was easily accessible by the two small children.

The items on the stove, along with a glass pot and cups of cocaine, are common indicators of cooking cocaine into crack cocaine. One fentanyl pill was located on a windowsill, which was easily accessible by the children.

Bartell now faces additional charges of:

• Possession of Fentanyl with the intent to Sell

• Manufacturing cocaine

• Possession of Cocaine with the Intent to Sell



• Possession of Ammo by a convicted felon• Possession of Psilocybin• Two counts of Child abuse• Possession of Drug paraphernalia.

After the home was secure from the probable cause search warrant, Mireles, who has no criminal history, was arrested for the charges of:

• Manufacturing cocaine,

• Two counts of child abuse,

• Possession of Psilocybin,

• Possession of Fentanyl,

• Possession of marijuana under 20 grams,

• Possession of drug paraphernalia.

Mireles was allowed to turn her child over to a family member, with the understanding the Department of Children and Families is notified of the living conditions within the home.

The bond between the two individuals will be set at their first appearance.