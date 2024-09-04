Local enrolls at James Madison University

Special to Hendry County News
Posted 9/4/24

Clewiston resident Mallori Davila has enrolled at James Madison University for the fall 2024 semester.

HARRISONBURG, VA — Clewiston resident Mallori Davila has enrolled at James Madison University for the fall 2024 semester. Davila is majoring in Exploratory.

Founded in 1908, James Madison University is a public university located in Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley. JMU is one of the nation’s leading lights in higher education, where students enjoy engaging relationships with world-class faculty who drive education innovation and support advanced research. With state-of-the art amenities and facilities, students have access to NCAA Division 1 athletics. JMU also has the highest post-graduation job levels of all Virginia colleges.

