Western Palm Beach County Farm Bureau receives statewide recognition

Posted Wednesday, December 4, 2024 11:52 am

BELLE GLADE — Western Palm Beach County Farm Bureau has earned coveted awards for its achievements in the past year. The local organization received Presidents and Apex Awards at the 2024 Florida Farm Bureau Annual Meeting for Excellence in Agriculture Programs and for being the top County Farm Bureau in their size category.

Farm Bureau members support families producing food and fiber in their communities. Agriculture and related enterprises in our county provide an economic impact of $18 Billion in gross regional product each year and supports 194,490 jobs.

Members are also positive contributors to the community. They serve as volunteers in various civic and charitable projects, including food bank contributions, clothing, toy and book drives, scholarship funds, Farm City Week Luncheon, South Florida Fair agriculture programs, Sweet Corn Fiesta, Congressional and legislative farm tours, Future Farmers of America and 4-H Programs support and many other worthy causes and programs.

Western Palm Beach County Farm Bureau President Keith Wedgworth said members have worked together to earn the award, devoting time and dedication toward achieving common goals. “Our volunteers create the strength of our organization, and they reflect its grassroots structure,” Keith Wedgworth said. “I appreciate their service on behalf of our farm families as well as our larger community.”

Western Palm Beach County Farm Bureau members will join their fellow volunteers across the state to lead various activities and programs in the next year with the theme “Ag Up”.

For more information about Western Palm Beach County Farm Bureau, contact Eva Webb at wpbcfarmbureau@gmail.com.

Western Palm Beach County Farm Bureau is affiliated with the Florida Farm Bureau Federation. Florida Farm Bureau Federation, the state’s largest general interest agricultural organization, represents more than 133,000 member-families. Florida Farm Bureau serves to enhance farm enterprise and improve rural communities.