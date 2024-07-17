Local Glades County races are on August primary ballot

Most local Glades County political races will be decided in the August primary, according to Supervisor...
MOORE HAVEN – Most local Glades County political races will be decided in the August primary, according to Supervisor of Elections Altreis Farnam.
The following races will be decided in the primary. If all candidates are in the same party, it will be a universal primary and all registered voters may participate:
In the County Commission District 5 race, incumbent Tim Stanley (REP) is challenged by Stu Taylor (REP) and Kevin Flanagan (NPA). Stanley and Taylor will be on the ballot in the Republican primary. This is a closed primary, and only registered Republicans may vote. The winner will face Flanagan in the general election in November.
In the School Board District 2 race, Larry Lucky II, Kevin Bryant and Kari West. School board races are nonpartisan. An amendment on the November ballot would make school board races partisan again. The three candidates will be on the ballot in the August primary. If one candidate receives at least 50% plus one vote, that person will win. If not, the top two candidates will be on the ballot in November.
In the School Board District 3 race, Jean Prowant is unopposed.
Supervisor of Elections Aletris Farnam is unopposed.
Tax Collector Gail Jones is unopposed.
Property Appraiser Lori Ward (REP) is unopposed.