Local Glades County races are on August primary ballot

Posted Wednesday, July 17, 2024 5:01 pm

MOORE HAVEN – Most local Glades County political races will be decided in the August primary, according to Supervisor of Elections Altreis Farnam.

The following races will be decided in the primary. If all candidates are in the same party, it will be a universal primary and all registered voters may participate:

In the County Commission District 1 race, the candidates are George Humphries (REP) and Jeffrey Patterson (REP). This race will be decided in the primary.

In the County Commission District 2 race, the candidates are Jeff Barnes (REP) and Porter Walker (REP). This will also be a universal primary.

In the County Commission District 3 race, incumbent Jerry “Gator” Sapp (REP) is challenged by D. J. McGlothern (REP).

In the Superintendent of Schools race, the candidates are Alice Beth Barfield (REP) and FeLinda Langdale (REP).

In the sheriff’s race, incumbent David Harden (REP) is challenged by Curtis Clay Sr. (REP). Jeffery Nunemaker (REP) and Tico Salgado (REP). This is a winner take all race. The candidates with the most votes will win, even if they do not receive more than 50% of the votes.

In the county judge race, the candidates are Harley Brook, Will Dorman and Richard Sullivan.

Moore Haven City Council candidates are RaShondra Croskey, Jacob J. Eigher and Bardley Aaron Smith. The three candidates are competing for two seats. The top two vote-getters will win the seats.

In the County Commission District 5 race, incumbent Tim Stanley (REP) is challenged by Stu Taylor (REP) and Kevin Flanagan (NPA). Stanley and Taylor will be on the ballot in the Republican primary. This is a closed primary, and only registered Republicans may vote. The winner will face Flanagan in the general election in November.

In the School Board District 2 race, Larry Lucky II, Kevin Bryant and Kari West. School board races are nonpartisan. An amendment on the November ballot would make school board races partisan again. The three candidates will be on the ballot in the August primary. If one candidate receives at least 50% plus one vote, that person will win. If not, the top two candidates will be on the ballot in November.

In the School Board District 3 race, Jean Prowant is unopposed.

Supervisor of Elections Aletris Farnam is unopposed.

Tax Collector Gail Jones is unopposed.

Property Appraiser Lori Ward (REP) is unopposed.