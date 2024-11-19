Local man arrested following domestic incident at WaWa

These columns list arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found not guilty or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.
A domestic altercation led to the arrest of Ajusta U Sataye Williams, 34, on Sunday night after he confronted the victim at Wawa.
According to reports from Officer Makayla Petit-Homme, the incident occurred around 9:16 PM at the convenience store located at 200 NW Park Street.
Witnesses say the victim was parked in front of the store when Williams approached the victim's vehicle, shouting. As the confrontation escalated, he snatched an iPhone from the victim's hands and physically restrained the victim against the car before fleeing the area.
The victim further reported that approximately 30 minutes before the incident at Wawa, Williams was lurking outside the bathroom window of the victim's residence. Officers established a domestic relationship between the victim and Williams and began searching for him.
At approximately 10:24 PM, Officer Petit-Homme was dispatched to Walmart, where the victim reported that Williams had approached the victim again. An Okeechobbe Police Officer arrived and identified a man matching Williams' description. Williams attempted to leave the scene and actively resisted the
Officer’s lawful commands. As a result, the officer deployed an issued Electronic Control Device to gain Williams' compliance.
Williams was subsequently arrested and charged with Battery and Robbery by Sudden Snatching under Florida Statutes. He was transported to the Okeechobee County Jail.