Local man arrested for alleged attempted burglary and possession of narcotics

During the early morning hours of Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024, the owner of Amigos & Beer Restaurant...
LABELLE — During the early morning hours of Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024, the owner of Amigos & Beer Restaurant was closing when he heard the doorknob on the outside door of the building jiggling as if someone was attempting to enter the closed business. After failed attempts the owner heard what sounded like someone trying to jump onto a garbage can to climb onto the roof. The business owner then looked out the window and saw a man outside the business.
Upon the arrival of deputies, a search of the area was conducted, and deputies noticed a man exit the property of Amigos & Beer and walk toward Martin Luther King Blvd. Upon further investigation deputies were able to determine 41-year-old Ronald Martin Jackson had in fact attempted to make entry into the Amigos & Beer Restaurant. When deputies searched his backpack, they located a syringe and a clear substance which later tested positive for methamphetamine.
Jackson was arrested and charged with loitering and prowling, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine. Jackson is currently being held in the Hendry County Jail. Bond set at $9,000.