These columns list arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found not guilty or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.

Local man accused of trafficking in fentanyl

Posted
By Detective Jarret Romanello
PIO OCPD

OKEECHOBEE -- An Okeechobee man was arrested during a late-night traffic stop on Nov. 17,  and charged with trafficking a controlled substance.

At approximately 12:44 a.m., Sgt. Aurelio Almazan observed Tracy Wayne McKinney riding a bicycle without the necessary lights and stopped him near the 1700 block of State Road 70 West. During the stop, McKinney consented to a search, and Sgt. Almazan discovered a clear baggie containing a crystal-like substance. The substance field tested positive for Fentanyl and Methamphetamine and weighed 8 grams.

Mckinney was arrested and taken to the Okeechobee County Jail with a bond set at $500,000.

The Okeechobee Police Department encourages citizens to report any suspicious activities. Together, we can make Okeechobee a safer place.

