Local motels damaged by criminal mischief

Posted Monday, July 15, 2024 3:08 pm

OKEECHOBEE — Two local motels were victims of criminal mischief damage recently.

The first occurred on June 29 at the Economy Inn on North Parrott Avenue. At approximately 10:15 p.m., Okeechobee City Police Officer Matthew Grumbling was dispatched to the motel regarding a property damage complaint. The officer spoke with the owner of the motel who told him he heard a loud banging noise and went outside to see what was going on. He found a woman beating on one of the doors and told her to leave the property. Though she left, she immediately came back and broke a window in the same room.

When the officer spoke with the man in the room, he told the officer he was in a relationship with the woman, but they broke up three weeks earlier. He said she was trying to get in and broke two windows. He was able to identify her to the officer, and she was arrested and charged with criminal mischief which is a misdemeanor.

The second incident took place on July 5 at the Scottish Inn on U.S. 441 South.

Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Deputy Alejandra Rodriguez was dispatched to the motel at approximately 2:45 p.m. regarding a criminal mischief complaint.

The deputy spoke with the motel manager who told her a couple checked in on July 4 and was involved in a verbal altercation. In addition, he could hear things breaking inside the room. When the manager attempted to speak with them about the noise, the man closed the door in his face. The following morning when cleaning the room, the manager discovered a large crack in the television screen and several damaged towels. He contacted the woman under whose name the room was rented and asked her to pay for the damage. He said she told him to “just do whatever” and then hung up on him.

She was also charged with criminal mischief.

In both cases, bond was set at $500.