Local non-profit to rededicate helicopter at Memorial Day ceremony

Posted Wednesday, January 29, 2025 3:42 pm

OKEECHOBEE – Thank You for Your Service, Inc., a dedicated non-profit organization supporting local veterans, is set to rededicate the UH-1 Iroquois helicopter at Okeechobee City Veterans Park during the Memorial Day Ceremony.

The founder of Thank You for Your Service, Gregg Maynard, decided to restore the aging helicopter after it was vandalized. The helicopter has been transformed into a Medevac Huey and will continue to serve as a significant community landmark honoring soldiers who have served.

On Jan. 24, after months of restoring the helicopter, the organization hosted a private viewing for community partners who contributed to its transformation. Volunteers and donors, including Rosemary Parker, John Entry, Todd Chambers, and Charles Lima, played essential roles in this project, ensuring the helicopter received the care it deserved.

Charles Lima, the owner of Sky Fitness, took charge of painting the helicopter after Deputy Rosemary Parker purchased the paint and Jeff Varnadore provided the primer. Financial support from John Entry and transportation assistance from Todd Chambers were also crucial in making this restoration project a reality.

The rededication of the Huey at the Memorial Day Ceremony will hold particular significance as it honors the bravery and sacrifice of the soldiers the helicopter once transported off the battlefield. Upon rededication, the helicopter will be placed on an elevated platform to protect it from vandalism and preserve its condition for future generations.

To enhance the Memorial Day ceremony, Maynard plans to have Medal of Honor Recipient Donald J. Jenkins as a special guest speaker at the rededication event. If you are interested in sponsoring the event, Maynard invites you to contact him at 863-484-0170.

As Memorial Day approaches, the community eagerly anticipates this significant tribute. It honors the bravery of veterans, recognizes the sacrifices made for our freedom, and commemorates the vital role this helicopter has played in military history.