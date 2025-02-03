Local photographer's photos used to make one-of-a-kind dress

Special to Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 2/3/25

Sandra Pearce, a well-known Okeechobee photographer was honored to see some of her photographs featured on this unique dress made by Mandy.

OKEECHOBEE — Sandra Pearce, a well-known Okeechobee photographer was honored to see some of her photographs featured on this unique dress made by Mandy Penn, one of Pearce's students. Pictured with Penn is Pearce's husband, Okeechobee City Councilman David McAuley. The dress was worn at the PPA Convention in Dallas. Penn used pages from the Professional Photography Association magazine.

[Photo courtesy David McAuley]

Sandra Pearce

Comments

