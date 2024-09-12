Low cost cat spay/neuter program starts Oct. 1

Staring Oct. 1, on the first and third Thursday of every month, the Operation SOS will offer low cost cat spay/neuter and rabies vaccinations ...
Staring Oct. 1, 2024, on the first and third Thursday of every month, the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office will be joining Operation SOS to offer low cost cat spay/neuter and rabies vaccination for Okeechobee residents.
The Sheriff's Office will be absorbing the majority of the cost and the public will only be responsible for a $25 deposit made out to Operation SOS. They will be providing these services for a limited time frame. There are some qualification limitations. To inquire if you qualify for these services, please contact Operation SOS at 772-222 - 7717.
If there's no answer or the lines are busy, you can also reach them on their website (www.operationsos.net).
The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office staff are doing their best to curve the stray cat population within the community and hope this effort will be the start of more to save animals.