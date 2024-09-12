Low cost cat spay/neuter program starts Oct. 1

Special to Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 9/12/24

Staring Oct. 1, on the first and third Thursday of every month, the Operation SOS will offer low cost cat spay/neuter and rabies vaccinations ...

You must be a member to read this story.

Join our family of readers for as little as $5 per month and support local, unbiased journalism.

Already have an account? Log in to continue. Otherwise, follow the link below to join.

Please log in to continue

Log in
I am anchor

Low cost cat spay/neuter program starts Oct. 1

Posted
Special to Lake Okeechobee News

Staring Oct. 1, 2024, on the first and third Thursday of every month, the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office will be joining Operation SOS to offer low cost cat spay/neuter and rabies vaccination for Okeechobee residents.

The Sheriff's Office will be absorbing the majority of the cost and the public will only be responsible for a $25 deposit made out to Operation SOS. They will be providing these services for a limited time frame. There are some qualification limitations. To inquire if you qualify for these services, please contact Operation SOS at 772-222 - 7717.

If there's no answer or the lines are busy, you can also reach them on their website (www.operationsos.net).

The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office  staff  are doing their best to curve the stray cat population within the community and hope this effort will be the start of more to save  animals.

cat spay, low cost, Okeechobee

Comments

Other items that may interest you

Projects in the work to honor David Allen

Okeechobee County promotes Hunger Action Month

County commission honors the U.S. Constitution

City discusses budget for coming year

x