Loxahatchee man charged with stalking

By Cathy Womble
Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 7/8/24

A Loxahatchee man was arrested in Broward County after allegedly stalking an Okeechobee couple.

You must be a member to read this story.

Join our family of readers for as little as $5 per month and support local, unbiased journalism.

Already have an account? Log in to continue. Otherwise, follow the link below to join.

Please log in to continue

Log in

Other items that may interest you

Father with child in vehicle charged with DUI

Man accused of throwing concrete at neighbor

Contractor accused of swindling community arrested …

Construction equipment stolen and recovered

x