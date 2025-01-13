Luis Orduna Casiano named to Bridgewater College’s fall 2024 Dean’s List

Luis Orduna Casiano of LaBelle, Fla., was named to the 2024 fall semester Dean’s List...
BRIDGEWATER, VA — Luis Orduna Casiano of Labelle, Fla., was named to the 2024 fall semester Dean’s List at Bridgewater College. Orduna Casiano is a(n) business administration major at Bridgewater.
Orduna Casiano was among approximately 590 students named to the Dean’s List, which was announced by Associate Provost Dr. Jamie J. Frueh.
Students on the Dean’s List have attained a 3.4 or better grade point average out of a possible 4.0.
