Luis Orduna Casiano named to Bridgewater College’s fall 2024 Dean’s List

Special to Hendry County News
Posted 1/13/25

Luis Orduna Casiano of LaBelle, Fla., was named to the 2024 fall semester Dean’s List...

You must be a member to read this story.

Join our family of readers for as little as $5 per month and support local, unbiased journalism.

Already have an account? Log in to continue. Otherwise, follow the link below to join.

Please log in to continue

Log in
I am anchor

Luis Orduna Casiano named to Bridgewater College’s fall 2024 Dean’s List

Posted
Special to Hendry County News

BRIDGEWATER, VA — Luis Orduna Casiano of Labelle, Fla., was named to the 2024 fall semester Dean’s List at Bridgewater College. Orduna Casiano is a(n) business administration major at Bridgewater.

Orduna Casiano was among approximately 590 students named to the Dean’s List, which was announced by Associate Provost Dr. Jamie J. Frueh.

Students on the Dean’s List have attained a 3.4 or better grade point average out of a possible 4.0.

Coeducational since its founding in 1880, Bridgewater College is a private, four-year liberal arts college located in the Central Shenandoah Valley of Virginia. Today, Bridgewater College is home to approximately 1,450 students. The College offers more than 60 undergraduate majors and minors and four graduate programs housed within three distinct schools.

Luis Orduna Casiano, dean's list, Bridgewater College

Comments

Other items that may interest you

GDS students carry on tradition

CMS FFA students showcase their skills

EES rewards students with pizza party

Students represent EES at County Science Fair

x