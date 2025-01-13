Man accused of trying to lure children to his vehicle

Posted Monday, January 13, 2025 3:25 pm

OKEECHOBEE — On Jan. 5, deputies were dispatched to Douglas Park regarding a suspicious incident.

The deputies were dispatched at approximately 5:30 p.m. Dispatch told the deputies an anonymous complaint came in regarding a camper driving around in the area, attempting to pick up children.

According to the report released by the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office, the vehicle was described as a camper with Vista Cruiser on the back. Witnesses were able to provide the deputies with a partial license plate number.

Later, one of the deputies, Anthony Hull, spotted a camper matching that description travelling west on State Road 70 West. He pulled the camper over in the 300 block of State Road 70 East. He recognized the driver as a man he had dealings within the past. At that time, Jan. 2024, the man was allegedly riding a moped through Douglas Park and trying to pick up children. He was run off by concerned parents. The man admitted driving through the area but claimed he was just looking for someone to fix his air conditioning, and children randomly came up to him to talk.

The man was warned to stop driving through neighborhoods and luring children to his vehicle. In addition, the deputy had the man’s name noted for future use.