Man dies in SFWMD construction area

At approximately 3:38 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024, Hendry County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting a man that had fallen while working on a machine and was severely injured and possible deceased. The incident occurred at 3338 Congen Road, a South Florida Water Management project area.
Hendry County Deputies along with first responders arrived at the scene and did confirm that the victim was in fact deceased.
Hendry County Detectives do believe at this time this is an accidental death.