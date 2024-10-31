Man found slumped over steering wheel charged with DUI

By Cathy Womble
Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 10/31/24

After finding a man asleep slumped over the steering wheel of a running vehicle, a gas station clerk called 911.

You must be a member to read this story.

Join our family of readers for as little as $5 per month and support local, unbiased journalism.

Already have an account? Log in to continue. Otherwise, follow the link below to join.

Please log in to continue

Log in

Other items that may interest you

OCSO investigating shooting in Douglas Brown area

Three killed when two pickups collide on SR 29

Caller reports teens drinking and driving

Vice-mayor reports burglary

x