Man tells 911 he was threatened with a knife

By Cathy Womble
Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 9/12/24

Another road rage incident was reported this week, this time involving a knife.

You must be a member to read this story.

Join our family of readers for as little as $5 per month and support local, unbiased journalism.

Already have an account? Log in to continue. Otherwise, follow the link below to join.

Please log in to continue

Log in

Other items that may interest you

Projects in the work to honor David Allen

Big Lake Athlete of the Week: Adleigh Schwier

Lady Brahmans off to an impressive 8-1 start 

Ordinance would allow backyard chickens in residential …

x