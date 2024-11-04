Manatees are on the move – go slow and look out below

Posted Monday, November 4, 2024 2:33 pm

November is Manatee Awareness Month and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is sharing the reminder for boaters to be on the lookout for manatees as they start their seasonal travels to warmer water sites around the state.

“As fall temperatures drop, manatees start making their way to Florida springs, power plant discharge areas and other warm-water sites to overwinter until temperatures rise again in the spring,” said Michelle Pasawicz, FWC Manatee Management Program Coordinator. “Manatees need access to water warmer than 68 degrees Fahrenheit to survive.”

Manatees can be challenging to see in the water despite their size. Boaters and watercraft operators can better spot manatees by wearing polarized glasses, going slow and abiding by all manatee protection zones. During colder months, seasonal manatee zones require boaters and personal watercraft users to reduce speed in or avoid certain areas to prevent collisions that can injure or kill manatees. Manatee protection zones are marked by waterway signs; maps of these zones are available online at MyFWC.com/MPZ.

Boat strikes are a major threat to Florida manatees and FWC law enforcement officers patrol state waters, informing boaters of seasonal manatee speed zones and taking appropriate enforcement actions when necessary. Boaters and personal watercraft users are reminded to comply with the regulatory signs on waterways.

When viewing manatees as they congregate at warm-water sites, it is important to give them space. Disturbing manatees at these sites can cause them to swim out of protected areas and into potentially life-threatening cold water. Manatees are a protected species and it is illegal to harass, feed, disturb or harm them.

If you see an injured, distressed, sick or dead manatee, report it to the FWC’s Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC (3922) so that trained responders can assist. Do not try to physically handle an injured or sick manatee yourself, which can cause more harm to the animal and potentially put you at risk of serious injury.

The FWC and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service take manatee conservation seriously by actively implementing science-based conservation measures that are making a difference for manatees and habitat. Learn more about conservation efforts by visiting MyFWC.com/Manatee.

Educational resources for waterway users and other interested members of the public are available at MyFWC.com/Manatee. The Viewing Guidelines page on this website provides helpful tips on how to respectfully observe manatees, additional guidelines for boat and personal watercraft operators, and information on what you can do to help with manatee conservation.

For those looking to support the FWC’s manatee research, rescue and management efforts, you can purchase a Florida manatee license plate or donate $5 to receive a collectable FWC manatee decal. Both are available from your local Tax Collector’s office.