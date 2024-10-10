Many without power in Florida and across Lake Okeechobee Area

3,401,258 out of 11,522,040 tracked meters (27.91%) are without power in Florida

Current outages:

Florida - 3,401,258 out of 11,522,040 tracked meters (27.91%) are without power in Florida. Visit link for breakdown by county and utility - https://findenergy.com/fl/power-outage/

Okeechobee County - 3,977 out of 23,324 tracked meters (31.65%) are without power in Okeechobee County as of noon Thursday, Oct. 10. Visit link for breakdown by utility - https://findenergy.com/fl/okeechobee-county-electricity/power-outage/

Glades County - 1,412 out of tracked meters 7,210 are without power in Glades County as of noon. Thursday, Oct. 10.
Visit link for breakdown by utility - https://findenergy.com/fl/glades-county-electricity/power-outage/

Hendry County - 6,709 out of 17,333 tracked meters are withouth power in Hendry County as of noon Thursday, Oct. 10.

Visit link for breakdown by utility - https://findenergy.com/fl/hendry-county-electricity/power-outage/

Palm Beach County - 35,040 out of 784,000 tracked meters are without power in Palm Beach County as of 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 10.
Visit link for breakdown by utility - https://findenergy.com/fl/palm-beach-county-electricity/power-outage/

