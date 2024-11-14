Celebrate your loved one’s life in a way that’s as independent as they were – in the Lake Okeechobee News and Caloosa Belle Independent and SouthCentralFloridaLife.com. Share fond memories, photos and information on celebrations of life using our easy, step-by-step process.
Okeechobee – Margaret “Marge” Milu died November 6, 2024. She was born July 22, 1926 in Long Branch, New Jersey. A resident of Okeechobee for 36 years, she loved sewing, doing crafts, in her later years she loved sitting in her sunny garden enjoying the flowers and birds and small animals that always came for their daily feeding. Marge absolutely loved the Christmas season and decorating, she hosted an open house for donations for the Cancer Society inviting anyone in to see all her wonderful decorations and different village sets.
She worked for American Heart Association before locating to Okeechobee and was a valuable volunteer for the Okeechobee Red Cross.
Mrs. Milu was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 55 years, Charlie; daughter, Deborah Pucket; and grandsons, Michael Murphy and Kevin Murphy.
She is survived by her sons, Gregory Milu (Ginny), of Port Charlotte, Florida and Jon Milu (Kristin), of Von Ormy, Texas; daughters, Pamela Gangloff, of Okeechobee, Florida and Denise Murphy (Bill), of Southwest Ranches, Florida; six grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; and one great- great grandchild.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 7, 2024 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home. A celebration of life will follow at Palm Village Ranches Club House, 1200 SW 44th Blvd. Okeechobee, FL 34972.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, FL, 34972.