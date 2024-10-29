Carol Marker is once again women’s National Champion in Special Olympics Tennis.
I am anchor
Marker wins again!
Posted
Special to Lake Okeechobee News
OKEECHOBEE — Carol Marker is once again women’s National Champion in Special Olympics Tennis. Oct. 17 19 Carol competed in Hilton Head Island for the National Championship which she won for the third consecutive year. Carol came on to the Special Olympics scene only 4 years ago and has taken it by storm in multiple sports she also won a state title in swimming and bowling this year, but her favorite sport is tennis.