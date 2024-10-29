Marker wins again!

Special to Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 10/29/24

Carol Marker is once again women’s National Champion in Special Olympics Tennis.

You must be a member to read this story.

Join our family of readers for as little as $5 per month and support local, unbiased journalism.

Already have an account? Log in to continue. Otherwise, follow the link below to join.

Please log in to continue

Log in
I am anchor

Marker wins again!

Posted
Special to Lake Okeechobee News

Carol Marker is once again women’s National Champion in Special Olympics Tennis. October 17th through the 19th Carol competed in Hilton Head Island for the National Championship which she won for the third consecutive year. Carol came on to the Special Olympics scene only 4 years ago and has taken it by storm in multiple sports she also won a State title in swimming and bowling this year, but her favorite sport is tennis.
Carol Marker is once again women’s National Champion in Special Olympics Tennis. October 17th through the 19th Carol competed in Hilton Head Island …
OKEECHOBEE — Carol Marker is once again women’s National Champion in Special Olympics Tennis. Oct. 17 19 Carol competed in Hilton Head Island for the National Championship which she won for the third consecutive year. Carol came on to the Special Olympics scene only 4 years ago and has taken it by storm in multiple sports she also won a state title in swimming and bowling this year, but her favorite sport is tennis.

 
Special Olympics

Comments

Other items that may interest you

OHS celebrates 2024 Homecoming

Don’t count out the newcomers in farming

Lake O has crested and started to recede

Moore Haven Lady Terriers win regional championship 

x