Indian River State College (IRSC) Foundation’s Annual Veterans Day Clay Shoot featuring Medal of Honor...

Medal of Honor recipient to join IRSC Foundation Veterans Day Clay Shoot

Posted
News from IRSC

OKEECHOBEE — Indian River State College (IRSC) Foundation’s Annual Veterans Day Clay Shoot featuring Medal of Honor recipient U.S. Army Staff Sgt. David G. Bellavia will be held at the OK Gun Club, 9449 48th St. NW in Okeechobee. Postponed from November due to Hurricane Milton, the Valentine’s Day event at OK Corral Gun Club in Okeechobee will raise funds for the IRSC Military Services and Veterans Center of Excellence.

Medal of Honor recipient U.S. Army Staff Sgt. David G. Bellavia, Dr. Timothy E. Moore, IRSC President local veterans and community supporters will attend be at the Clay Shoot.

Schedule of events:

-- 8 a.m.: Breakfast & Opening Remarks by IRSC President, Dr. Tim Moore (Captain, US Army).
-- 8:45 a.m.: Required Safety Talk and Course Information.
-- 9 a.m.: Shotgun Start followed by BBQ lunch with awards & raffle.

To register, visit https://giving.irsc.edu/ways-to-give/clay-shoot/ or call 772-462-4786

x