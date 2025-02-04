Medal of Honor recipient to join IRSC Foundation Veterans Day Clay Shoot

Indian River State College (IRSC) Foundation’s Annual Veterans Day Clay Shoot featuring Medal of Honor...
OKEECHOBEE — Indian River State College (IRSC) Foundation’s Annual Veterans Day Clay Shoot featuring Medal of Honor recipient U.S. Army Staff Sgt. David G. Bellavia will be held at the OK Gun Club, 9449 48th St. NW in Okeechobee. Postponed from November due to Hurricane Milton, the Valentine’s Day event at OK Corral Gun Club in Okeechobee will raise funds for the IRSC Military Services and Veterans Center of Excellence.
Medal of Honor recipient U.S. Army Staff Sgt. David G. Bellavia, Dr. Timothy E. Moore, IRSC President local veterans and community supporters will attend be at the Clay Shoot.
Schedule of events:
To register, visit https://giving.irsc.edu/ways-to-give/clay-shoot/ or call 772-462-4786