Medal of Honor recipient to join IRSC Foundation Veterans Day Clay Shoot

Posted Wednesday, February 12, 2025 10:23 am

FORT PIERCE — The Indian River State College (IRSC) Foundation will host its Annual Veterans Day Clay Shoot featuring special guest Medal of Honor recipient U.S. Army Staff Sgt. David G. Bellavia on Friday, February 14, 2025. Postponed from November due to Hurricane Milton, the Valentine’s Day event at OK Corral Gun Club in Okeechobee will raise funds for the Indian River State College Military Services and Veterans Center of Excellence.

“This event directly supports our student veterans and military families through scholarships, career assistance, and vital support programs,” said Dr. Timothy E. Moore, Indian River State College President and U.S. Army veteran. “Having Medal of Honor recipient Staff Sergeant Bellavia join us makes this year’s event especially meaningful.”

Bellavia, awarded the Medal of Honor for his heroic actions during Operation Iraqi Freedom, is also an accomplished author and radio host. He will meet with participants throughout the event, which begins with breakfast at 8:00 a.m. The day includes a clay shooting competition with prizes for top teams and individuals, breakfast, BBQ lunch, and an awards ceremony.

“Having Medal of Honor recipient Staff Sergeant Bellavia join us for this year’s Clay Shoot truly embodies the spirit of service and sacrifice we aim to honor,” said Annabel Robertson, Indian River State College Foundation Vice President of Institutional Advancement. “The funds raised through this event are pivotal to supporting our student veterans and their families. Through the generosity of our sponsors and participants, we can provide comprehensive support services and scholarships that make a real difference in the lives of these heroes and their families.”

Registration options include:

• Team (4 shooters): $2,000

• Individual Shooter: $500

• Sponsor a Veteran: $500

Registration includes cart rental, meals, shells, and ear and eye protection. Participants should bring their own shotgun (12 or 20-gauge only).

Schedule:

8:00 a.m.: Registration and breakfast with opening remarks by Dr. Moore

8:45 a.m.: Required safety talk and course information

9:00 a.m.: Shotgun start

Afternoon: BBQ lunch with awards and raffle

The OK Corral Gun Club is located at 9449 48th Street NW, Okeechobee.

Indian River State College Foundation proudly announces Gilbert’s Family of Companies as the event’s Presenting Sponsor, demonstrating their continued commitment to supporting student success and educational excellence in our community. Additional sponsors to date include: Sibony Ranch, South State Bank, Walpole, The Tucker Group, Proctor Construction, Joaquin and Sons, Shiftculture, St. Lucie Mets, Tri County Towing, Remnant Construction, Remington, Belfore, The Lott Brothers, Sterling Project Development, Special Forces Restoration and Construction, Martin County Business Development Board, Federated Insurance, Palm Beach Aggregates, Enterprise eFleets, Global Tech, Kimley Horn, Ever On, Seacoast, Miller Clinic, Blueline Defense, Spiezela Architects Donaldio, RTH TV, Michael Cantor, and others committed to supporting veteran education.

For registration and sponsorship information, visit https://giving.irsc.edu/ways-to-give/clay-shoot/ or call (772) 462-4786