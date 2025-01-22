MHES recognizes Students of the Month

Special to Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 1/22/25

Here are Moore Haven Elementary School’s December Students of the Month!

MOORE HAVEN — Here are Moore Haven Elementary School’s December Students of the Month! MHES is so proud of them! [Photo courtesy Moore Haven Elementary School]

