Posted Thursday, July 18, 2024 12:00 am

Michael Wells, 85

Okeechobee - Michael J. Wells was born in West Liberty, KY on September 19, 1938, to Melvin Wells and Hannah Donahue Wells. He was united in marriage to Helen Litteral Wells on March 28, 1959. To this union was born 3 children, Anthony Scott Wells, Michael David Wells, and Angela Karen Wells.

Mike had been a resi­dent of Okeechobee, FL for 44 years moving from West Liberty, KY. Mike was a farmer rancher and builder, but his proudest accomplishments was being a father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He had four grandsons, one granddaughter, and eight great grandchildren, they were the light of his life, he always said he would like to have a yard full.

Mike was preceded in death by his daughter, Angela Karen Wells; and sister, Patricia Whitten.

He is survived by

his children, Anthony Scott Wells (Terry), of Okeechobee and Michael David Wells (Karen),

of Palm City FL; Four grandsons, Brandon Wells, Jordan Wells, Dakota East, all of Palm City, FL, and Paul East of Okeechobee, FL; one granddaughter, Cheyenne East, of Palm City, FL; eight great grandchildren, Ford Michael Wells, Rhett Joseph Wells, Clayton Eden, Tripp Riva, all of Palm City, FL, Jaycee East, Brantley East, Elijah East, and Skylee Mae East, all of Okeechobee, FL; one sister, Arvilla Dilda, of North Caro-lina; several nieces and nephews including Linda, Margie, Wells, Clark, Jacob, and Paul Hunter; a host of good friends, three very special girls, Ashlee Thompson, Brittanee Sedgwick, Kristen Davis, all of Ohio; and three very special friends and neigh­bors, Alfredo, Yolonda, and Angie.

Mike was liked and respected by everyone who knew him. He had been in poor health for the last year. He gave up the battle on June 28th at Raulerson Hospital in Okeechobee, FL. He will be sadly missed by us all. Rest in peace Mike, not everyone departs this life with everyone saying,

"You were a good man, Mike Wells."

We all loved you dearly. A graveside service will be held Tuesday, July

2, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. at Evergreen Cemetery.

Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFu­neralHome.com

All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida, 34972.