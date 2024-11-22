Mini-grant applications open for health-boosting community projects

Posted Friday, November 22, 2024 11:46 am

WEST PALM BEACH — The American Heart Association, the world’s leading nonprofit organization focused on heart and brain health for all, has launched its third annual Culture of Health mini-grant series.

Applications are open through Nov. 30 for Palm Beach, Okeechobee, Martin and St. Lucie County-based organizations that will use the grant dollars to fund projects around blood pressure control, nutrition security, tobacco-free and vape-free environments, or cardiac emergency response plans inclusive of CPR training and AED placement.

Nonprofits, government agencies and civic organizations may apply at https://form.jotform.com/243024721559152. All organizations will be notified by Dec. 2 of their grant status. Grant recipients must agree to report on the progress of their project at the six-month mark, and to participate in monthly in-person or virtual meetings from December through May. The grants are sponsored by HCA Healthcare Foundation and Palm Health Foundation.

“These grants are hyper-focused on topics that can improve long-term health in our community,” said Ellice Martinez, assistant vice president, community engagement for HCA East Florida Healthcare. “By giving the funding directly to local organizations, we can reach some of our most vulnerable populations and help prevent chronic conditions and illnesses.”

Girl Scouts of Southeast Florida was one of 24 local organizations to receive a Culture of Health mini-grant in the past two years.

“Thanks to the American Heart Association mini-grant, we launched 'Drop the Vape,' an innovative peer-led anti-vaping initiative developed by a Gold Award Girl Scout,” said Kathy Benson, grants manager for Girl Scouts of Southeast Florida. “The program engages girls through multiple channels, from virtual sessions to hands-on activities. By combining creative activities with peer-led instruction, we're empowering girls to make informed decisions about their health while developing their leadership skills as community advocates.”

The past two years of projects have impacted an estimated 300,000 people. Projects have included adding cold storage to food pantries so they can offer fresh fruits, vegetables and proteins; creating cardiac emergency response plans including CPR and AED training for local organizations; and launching self-monitoring blood pressure programs.

“The power in this opportunity goes beyond funding the sustainable projects,” said Abigail Goodwin, executive vice president of Palm Health Foundation. “Individuals from each of the organizations participate in monthly workshops and build strong connections with each other, which is helping us build a collaborative network of health in our region, and welcoming new faces to the table to tackle the health priorities our area is focused on.”

The American Heart Association Palm Beach County serves the residents of Palm Beach, Martin and St. Lucie counties. Staff members, volunteers and donors assist the organization in guiding efforts to reduce the incidences of heart disease and stroke, the first and fifth leading killers, respectively, of American men and women.