Mission BBQ PSL treats City Police to “Thanks for Serving” Lunch

Mission BBQ Port St Lucie threw a "Thanks-for-Serving" lunch for the Okeechobee Police Department...
The lunch event took place at the Okeechobee Police Department, where officers and staff enjoyed a delicious meal prepared by the team at Mission BBQ PSL. This gesture is part of Mission BBQ's ongoing commitment to give back to those who serve our communities
nationwide.
"At Mission BBQ PSL, we respect and honor the sacrifices made by our first responders," said
Heather Finke, Operating Partner at Mission BBQ PSL. "The Okeechobee Police Department
The Okeechobee Police Department is grateful for the support from Mission BBQ,” Chief
Donald Hagan of the Okeechobee Police Department stated, "We appreciate the recognition and support from businesses like Mission BBQ PSL. It means a lot to know that our efforts are valued and to enjoy a delicious meal together as a team."