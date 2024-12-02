These columns list arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found not guilty or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.

Mission BBQ PSL treats City Police to “Thanks for Serving” Lunch

By Detective Jarret Romanello
PIO OCPD
Posted 12/2/24

Mission BBQ Port St Lucie threw a "Thanks-for-Serving" lunch for the Okeechobee Police Department...

OKEECHOBEE — Mission BBQ Port St Lucie threw a "Thanks-for-Serving" lunch for the Okeechobee Police Department on Nov. 27, 2024, the day before Thanksgiving.

The lunch event took place at the Okeechobee Police Department, where officers and staff enjoyed a delicious meal prepared by the team at Mission BBQ PSL. This gesture is part of Mission BBQ's ongoing commitment to give back to those who serve our communities
nationwide.

"At Mission BBQ PSL, we respect and honor the sacrifices made by our first responders," said
Heather Finke, Operating Partner at Mission BBQ PSL. "The Okeechobee Police Department

plays a vital role in our community, and we want to show our appreciation for their hard work, especially during this time of year."

The Okeechobee Police Department is grateful for the support from Mission BBQ,” Chief
Donald Hagan of the Okeechobee Police Department stated, "We appreciate the recognition and support from businesses like Mission BBQ PSL. It means a lot to know that our efforts are valued and to enjoy a delicious meal together as a team."

