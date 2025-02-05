MLF Toyota Series to open season on Lake Okeechobee

Posted Wednesday, February 5, 2025 4:14 pm

CLEWISTON — The Major League Fishing (MLF) Toyota Series presented by Phoenix Boats is headed back to Lake Okeechobee, Feb. 13-15, for the first event of the 2025 Southern division – the Toyota Series presented by Phoenix Boats at Lake Okeechobee.

The three-day tournament, hosted by the Hendry County Tourism Development Council, will showcase the region’s top bass-fishing pros and Strike King co-anglers. Competitors will vie for a grand prize of up to $100,000 in the pro division and a new Phoenix 518 Pro boat with a 115-horsepower outboard motor plus $5,000 in the co-angler division.

Lake Okeechobee has faced an unusual winter – a brutally cold start followed by an abrupt warming trend. According to Bass Pro Tour angler Keith Carson of DeBary, Florida, the lake got too warm, too fast, which could lead to some interesting dynamics on the water. Carson said the fish are in spawn mode, and the conditions will create opportunities for big bags. But the lake’s murkier water and slightly higher levels could make finding those fish more challenging.

“The water is kind of dirty. I think it’s a little bit higher,” Carson said. “I think we’ll likely see a lot of guys blind pitching at the reeds. They’re still really going to catch them, though. There was a local tournament last Saturday and first place was 29 pounds, so I think we’re going to see some giants.”

Carson said he expects that forward-facing sonar will play a significant role in the tournament, continuing a trend seen in recent years.

“I used to think that it wasn’t that big of a deal for Florida because our lakes are so different from the lakes up north,” he said. “But, man, after last year, where just about everyone in the top 10 was using it – it’s going to be a big deal.”

When asked what he would have tied on for this event, Carson had a few go-to picks that he suggested.

“I’d definitely be throwing the Berkley Spin Rocket,” he said. “I’d have a black-and-blue Berkley swimjig tied on, with a MaxScent Meaty Chunk trailer – that would also be really good. And I think an old-school spinnerbait could be a player in this one, especially if a guy can get on a shad spawn.”

Anglers will begin each day at 7 a.m. ET, launching from Roland & Mary Ann Martin’s Marina & Resort, located at 920 E. Del Monte Ave. in Clewiston. Weigh-ins will take place at the marina, starting at 3 p.m. daily. Fans are invited to attend in person and can also stay connected by following the “MLF Live” weigh-in broadcasts and daily updates on MajorLeagueFishing.com.

In Toyota Series regular-season competition, payouts are based on the number of participants competing in the event, scaling up for every 20 boats over 160 and scaling down for every boat below 160. With a 160-boat field, pros fish for a top prize of up to $75,000, if Phoenix MLF Bonus qualified. Strike King co-anglers cast for the top prize of a new Phoenix 518 Pro bass boat with a 115-horsepower Mercury or Suzuki outboard (valued at $33,500). With a 260-boat field, pros fish for a top award of up to $100,000, if Phoenix MLF Bonus qualified. Strike King co-anglers cast for the top prize of a new Phoenix 518 Pro bass boat with a 115-horsepower Mercury or Suzuki outboard plus $5,000 cash.

The 2025 Toyota Series Presented by Phoenix Boats consists of five divisions – Central, Northern, Plains, Southern and the Southwestern – each holding three regular-season events, along with the International and Wild Card divisions. Anglers who fish in any of the five divisions or the Wild Card division and finish in the top 25 will qualify for the no-entry-fee Toyota Series Championship for a shot at winning up to $235,000 and a qualification to REDCREST 2026. The winning Strike King co-angler at the championship earns a new Phoenix 518 Pro bass boat with a 115-horsepower outboard. The 2025 Toyota Series Championship will be held Nov. 6-8 on Grand Lake in Grove, Oklahoma, and is hosted by the City of Grove Convention & Tourism Bureau.

For complete details and updated information visit MajorLeagueFishing.com. For regular Toyota Series updates, photos, tournament news and more, follow the MLF5 social media outlets at Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.