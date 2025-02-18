Mollura named Director of Marketing & Promotions at Seminole Brighton Bay Hotel & Casino

Posted Tuesday, February 18, 2025 2:10 pm

OKEECHOBEE — Aaron Mollura has been named Director of Marketing & Promotions for the recently opened Seminole Brighton Bay Hotel & Casino.

Mollura will be looking to establish the new resort as the premier entertainment destination in South Central Florida, while attracting guests from both coasts of the state.

“Aaron has extensive experience in the casino industry, so we’re happy he’s joined the team,” said General Manager Marty Johns. “He’s going to be a tremendous asset going forward.”

Mollura started his casino career in 2004 at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa in the Players Club. After a stint as Player Development Manager (he oversaw all casino hosts), he transferred to the former Hard Rock Rocksino in Northfield, Ohio where he was the Director of Marketing. He helped make it the number one property in Ohio.

In 2017, Mollura moved to the Hollywood Casino in Baton Rouge, Louisiana where he held the positions of Vice President of Marketing and Vice President of Food & Beverage. He oversaw the property’s sale and its construction expansion from a riverboat to a fully land based casino.

Three years ago, Mollura relocated back to Cape Coral, Florida and worked as Vice President of Marketing for a consortium of 38 home service repair providers around the country.

“I knew I missed the casino industry, so when I saw the opportunity at Seminole Brighton Bay Hotel & Casino, I just had to pursue it,” said Mollura. “It’s an exciting time for sure.”