Moore Haven Lady Terriers win regional championship 

Posted Wednesday, October 30, 2024 3:24 pm

The Lady Terriers celebrate following a win. [Photo by Richard Marion/Lake Okeechobee News]

MOORE HAVEN- For the first time in school history, the Moore Haven Lady Terriers are regional champions.

The Lady Terriers defeated the Williston Lady Red Devils 3-0 in the regional final on Oct. 29 in Moore Haven.

The win comes on the heels of another first for the Moore Haven squad. The Lady Terriers earned a volleyball district championship for the first time in school history earlier this month with wins over Glades Day and Marathon.

In the regional tournament, Moore Haven first faced off against the Chieftan Lady Indians in the regional semifinal on Oct. 26. The Lady Terriers took the first set 25-16, but Chieftan came back to win the second set 25-17. Moore Haven closed the door on the Lady Indians in the next two sets though, winning 25-17 and 25-16 to punch their ticket to the regional final.

Tiyanni Anderson led the Lady Terriers with 13 kills in the semifinal, followed by Akeelah Ling with 12 and Brooklyn Sergent with 11. Anderson had 9 aces while last week’s Big Lake Athlete of the Week Preslynn Baker led the team with 36 assists.

In the regional final Moore Haven beat Williston 3-0, but each one of those sets were close. The Lady Terriers won the first set 25-22, second set 25-20, and third set 25-23.

The victory makes Moore Haven one of only four teams left standing in their class. The Lady Terriers head to Polk State College on Nov. 4 where they’ll face the number one ranked Branford Lady Buccaneers in the state semifinal. Branford has only lost three games this season.

The Lady Terriers and Lady Buccaneers faceoff at 10 a.m.