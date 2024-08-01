Moore Haven man missing

Special to Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 8/1/24

Eric Palazolo has been missing from his home in Moore Haven, Florida since July 29

You must be a member to read this story.

Join our family of readers for as little as $5 per month and support local, unbiased journalism.

Already have an account? Log in to continue. Otherwise, follow the link below to join.

Please log in to continue

Log in
I am anchor

Moore Haven man missing

Posted
Special to Lake Okeechobee News
MOORE HAVEN -- Eric Palazolo has been missing from his home in Moore Haven, Florida since Monday evening (July 29). Last known contact was by telephone at 4:34 p.m. on Monday.
 
The police at Glades County Sheriff’s Department have been notified and a missing person’s report has been filed. His car and phone were found at his home. His home was locked and police did not locate him inside the home.
 
He is a 51-year-old male. 5’5", 160 lbs. with brown hair and blue eyes. He wears glasses. He has extensive scarring to both arms from an accident. He may be experiencing a medical emergency as he is diabetic and had recent open heart surgery. 
 
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Glades County Sheriff's Office.
 

Comments

Other items that may interest you

FLHSMV promotes Safe Start awareness campaign focused …

Candidates for sheriff answer tough questions

OCPD welcomes news officers

Okeechobee woman dodges scam artist

x