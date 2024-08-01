Moore Haven man missing

Special to Lake Okeechobee News
MOORE HAVEN -- Eric Palazolo has been missing from his home in Moore Haven, Florida since Monday evening (July 29). Last known contact was by telephone at 4:34 p.m. on Monday.
The police at Glades County Sheriff’s Department have been notified and a missing person’s report has been filed. His car and phone were found at his home. His home was locked and police did not locate him inside the home.
He is a 51-year-old male. 5’5", 160 lbs. with brown hair and blue eyes. He wears glasses. He has extensive scarring to both arms from an accident. He may be experiencing a medical emergency as he is diabetic and had recent open heart surgery.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Glades County Sheriff's Office.